St Judes man sought by Police, have you seen him?

June 27th, 2023

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Damien Rommel Springer who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Damien Rommel Springer, whose last known address is St. Judes, St. George is approximately six feet tall of a dark brown complexion and has a medium built. He has an oval shaped head, large forehead, reddish eyes and thick lips. He has a growth on the right side of his forehead, two scars under his right eye and a tattoo of the word ‘FAKIE’ on his right shoulder.

Springer is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Hastings/Worthing Police Station, Hastings, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Damien Rommel Springer, is asked to contact C.I.D. Hastings/Worthings Police Station  at telephone numbers 430-7614/430-7219, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station. 

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted. 

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
