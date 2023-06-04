Road Traffic Fatality – Hit & Run Incident in Rices, St Philip

About 11:58 pm on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, Police personnel at the District C Police Station St. Philip were notified by medical personnel from the A & E department of the QEH that a medical doctor had earlier pronounced the death of a 19 year old woman who had arrived earlier via private motor vehicle requesting emergency care.

The parents of the deceased young woman, sometime after midnight arrived at the Station to make a formal report that the deceased was struck about 8:30 pm on Friday 2nd June 2023 by a motor vehicle along Rices Main Road, St. Philip. In the area of the Pavillion. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

S U M M A R Y

The name of the deceased is 19 year old Quiara Callender formerly of Nursery #2 Four Roads St Philip.

She was in the company of a neighbour (from same address) who walking along the roadway with her when they both were struck. He received minor injuries for which he was treated and discharged.

Our investigations are at a critical stage. Police are appealing to that driver of that vehicle who, they believe MUST know that they struck someone or some object, to turn themselves in to any Police Station to report this matter they can do so alone or accompanied by a friend or attorney.

Police are also appealing to all Bajans if anyone has knowledge about the circumstances surrounding this matter to please contact any Police Station or Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS).