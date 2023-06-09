Police on lookout for Wanted Man, Dario Harewood.

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Dario Renaldo Harewood who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Harewood, whose last known address is Bydes Mill, St. George is approximately six feet, two inches tall, of a brown complexion and with a medium built. He has an oval head, protruding ears, pointed nose, dark lips and a tattoo in the image of two hands clasp with the words ‘ONE LIFE ONE CHANCE’ written underneath on his lower left forearm.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Dario Renaldo Harewood, is asked to contact the Narcotics Unit, Oistins Police Station, at 418-2626/418-2631, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.