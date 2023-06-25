Peruvian Restaurant worker downed in hail of bullets at Road View

What turned out to be a subsequent murder, was reported to the Holetown Police Station about ten before eleven last night.

It seems the owner and an employee of a Chinese restaurant and bar located along Road View, St. Peter had just closed up the business establishment, they were about to leave when two armed gunmen confronted them.

Shots were fired, and the owner fled, but the employee received injuries, which proved to be fatal.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene, and on arrival, the paramedic checked the injured man and found no sign of life. The #victim was later pronounced #dead at the scene by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

Investigations so far reveal the deceased in this matter is a national of Peru. He is 29 years of age. Police are awaiting formal notification of his immediate family and relatives before they can release his identity.