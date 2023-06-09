KPMG Barbados Celebrates 50th Anniversary, Reinforces Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

KPMG in Barbados celebrated its 50th anniversary with a cocktail event that brought together esteemed leaders in both the public and private sectors at The Country Club, Sandy Lane recently.

In commenting on the firm’s impact on Barbados’ business landscape, Grant McDonald, Country Managing Partner of KPMG in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, said, “We are immensely proud to celebrate 50 years of meeting the changing needs of businesses across several industries in Barbados as they navigate complex challenges, improve their operations and meet regulatory requirements. We could not have achieved this longevity and growth over the past five decades without the confidence placed in us by our clients, our colleagues, and the broader community,” he said.

“I am proud to announce that in honour of our 50th anniversary, we will be planting 50 trees across the island which will serve as a tangible demonstration of our dedication to environmental conservation, climate change mitigation, community engagement, and making a positive impact on the planet,” said Grant McDonald, Country Managing Partner.

This project forms part of the firm’s wider Environment Social Governance (ESG) focus which considers the broader impact of its operations on the environment, society, and stakeholders.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, KPMG also recognized Sir Kenneth Hewitt for his visionary leadership in establishing the firm in 1973 which has now grown to become a leader in the professional services industry in Barbados.

Sir Kenneth also served the people of Barbados as an Independent Senator, Acting Governor General, and in several other key business roles throughout his career.