KPMG Barbados Celebrates 50th Anniversary, Reinforces Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

by AirBourne / June 9th, 2023

KPMG in Barbados celebrated its 50th anniversary with a cocktail event that brought together esteemed leaders in both the public and private sectors at The Country Club, Sandy Lane recently.

The event which recognized KPMG's contribution to Barbados' socio-economic growth through its audit, tax, and advisory services, also reinforced the firm's commitment to environmental sustainability.

In commenting on the firm’s impact on Barbados’ business landscape, Grant McDonald, Country Managing Partner of KPMG in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, said, “We are immensely proud to celebrate 50 years of meeting the changing needs of businesses across several industries in Barbados as they navigate complex challenges, improve their operations and meet regulatory requirements. We could not have achieved this longevity and growth over the past five decades without the confidence placed in us by our clients, our colleagues, and the broader community,” he said.

Since its establishment in 1973, KPMG has been fostering a strong relationship with the Barbadian community and in recognition of its 50th anniversary, will launch a series of community projects to give back beyond its core business operations, starting with environmental sustainability.

“I am proud to announce that in honour of our 50th anniversary, we will be planting 50 trees across the island which will serve as a tangible demonstration of our dedication to environmental conservation, climate change mitigation, community engagement, and making a positive impact on the planet,” said Grant McDonald, Country Managing Partner.

This project forms part of the firm’s wider Environment Social Governance (ESG) focus which considers the broader impact of its operations on the environment, society, and stakeholders.

"<em>KPMG's environmental sustainability project extends beyond tree planting. The firm is actively working to reduce its own carbon footprint by implementing energy-efficient technologies, waste-reduction measures, and responsible resource management practices. These efforts align with the company's broader goal of achieving sustainable operations and minimizing its environmental impact,</em>" McDonald said.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, KPMG also recognized Sir Kenneth Hewitt for his visionary leadership in establishing the firm in 1973 which has now grown to become a leader in the professional services industry in Barbados.

"<em>You have a lot to be proud of and certainly I wish you all the best in the future and I trust that you will continue to create that passion for good quality work to clients and the nation with the highest integrity</em>," Sir Kenneth observed.

Sir Kenneth also served the people of Barbados as an Independent Senator, Acting Governor General, and in several other key business roles throughout his career.

 

