Have you seen 71 year old Orson DeFreitas? Police on the lookout…

by DevilsAdvocate / June 5th, 2023

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is 71 year old Orson Winslow DeFreitas from Lot 15 Clapham Park, St. Michael. 

DESCRIPTION:

Orson DeFreitas is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, dark complexion,  about 155 pounds, grey hair, grey moustache and beard; he has small lips, full eyes and a medium nose.

At the time he was wearing a yellow, blue and red Polo short sleeve shirt, a blue Polo short pants with the polo horse printed all over the pants and a pair of grey Puma slippers. Orson is an out- patient of the Psychiatric Hospital.

At the time he was wearing a yellow, blue and red Polo short sleeve shirt, a blue Polo short pants with the polo horse printed all over the pants and a pair of grey Puma slippers. Orson is an out- patient of the Psychiatric Hospital.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orson DeFreitas, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
Post Views: 83
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen