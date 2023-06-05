Have you seen 71 year old Orson DeFreitas? Police on the lookout…

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is 71 year old Orson Winslow DeFreitas from Lot 15 Clapham Park, St. Michael.

DESCRIPTION:

Orson DeFreitas is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, dark complexion, about 155 pounds, grey hair, grey moustache and beard; he has small lips, full eyes and a medium nose.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orson DeFreitas, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.