Drug war brewing? 20 year old gunned down in Nursery, St Philip

Police are investigating the most recent murder in Barbados involving the death of a 20 year old man and the wounding of a next one.

District C officers got a phone tip off about 7:30 pm, on Monday 19th June 2023 how loud explosions were heard by residents at Nursery #2, Four roads, St. Philip.

On arrival, Police were pointed to the lifeless body of an adult male, which was on the ground; another male (26 in age) was taken to the hospital by private motor car for medical treatment.

The deceased was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor who visited the scene. He was officially identified by family members as Nicobie Lavia, 20 years of Cox Hill, Church Village, St Philip.

The deceased and the injured man were in a motorcar in the area when they were confronted by a number of men. Afterward, gun shots were heard, and after the melee had ceased, the victims were discovered.