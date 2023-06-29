Drowning near Speightstown, 65 year old latest victim

Police in the Northern Division are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of Barrington Hinds 65 years of Corbin’s Road, Ashton Hall, St. Peter whose unresponsive body was discovered about 06:08 a.m on Thursday 29th June 2023 at Sand Street, Speightstown, St. Peter.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

On the mentioned date and time, a beach goer saw the victim walk onto the beach and a while later noticed that the body was face down in the water with slippers floating next to it. A family member identified the body.

