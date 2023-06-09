Donation of $155,000 Bds Fundus Camera to QEH’s Ophthalmology Department

The (QEH) Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Ophthalmology Department just gained an invaluable Fundus Camera from the People’s Republic of China.

Dr Sherwin Benskin – Consultant with the QEH Ophthalmology Department said the Fundus Camera valued around $155 000 Barbados dollars, is primarily used to help with screening and early treatment of diseases affecting the eye.

He confirmed it will be a significant game changer in boosting the Department’s operations. The device will also be useful for Diabetic Retinopathy Screening.

Effusive thanks was extended to the Chinese government for the timely donation by Dr Christine Greenidge – QEH’s Chief Operations Officer.

Meanwhile, the envoy added the People’s Republic of China was pleased to continue its partnership with QEH which involves making donations and providing medical teams to work at the healthcare facility temporarily.

The Ambassador said provisions were currently being made for another contingent of medical practitioners from China to come to Barbados.