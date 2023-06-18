Doing away with Cheques as Environmental Decision: Sagicor Bank CEO
by AirBourne / June 18th, 2023
Sagicor Bank continues its public outreach, this time straight to Corporate Citizens. Their CEO George Thomas regaled the executives and other distinguished persona at their Corporate Office located on the southern coastline of Barbados.
The Sagicor Bank CEO told participants how it was an easy and deliberate decision to cease the issuing of cheques like other banks as this creates a strain ecologically, he also cited Caribbean neighbours who also eschew those financial instruments for similar reasons.
