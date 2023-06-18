Doing away with Cheques as Environmental Decision: Sagicor Bank CEO

by AirBourne / June 18th, 2023

Sagicor Bank continues its public outreach, this time straight to Corporate Citizens. Their CEO George Thomas regaled the executives and other distinguished persona at their Corporate Office located on the southern coastline of Barbados.

The Sagicor Bank CEO told participants how it was an easy and deliberate decision to cease the issuing of cheques like other banks as this creates a strain ecologically, he also cited Caribbean neighbours who also eschew those financial instruments for similar reasons.

The Sagicor Bank CEO told participants how it was an easy and deliberate decision to cease the issuing of cheques like other banks as this creates a strain ecologically, he also cited Caribbean neighbours who also eschew those financial instruments for similar reasons.

Post Views: 66
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen