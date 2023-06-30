Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes, how to get there, etc.

The seven hours of non-stop activities begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 at Hayman’s Factory Yard, St Peter when the National Cultural Foundation stages the Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes.

Here is what you can expect:

Over 80 vendors will be on location including, the Bajan Market Place with over 30 booths offering an array of Bajanmade products and services.

There will be workshops in: Traditional Sweets, Introduction to Calabash Carving, Introduction to Sailors Valentine Shell Collage, Introduction to Rag-Mat Making and Traditional Sweets. Demos in Loom Weaving, Live Painting, Face-painting, Traditional Pandanus Basketry, Pottery Decoration and an exhibition of children’s books.

The colourful parade hits the road at 4 p.m. featuring the Zouave Band of the Barbados Defence Force, specially decorated dray cart and dancers, tuk bands, stilt walkers, stick lickers the Barbados Landship, traditional shaggy bears and more.

The sweet sounds of the Barbados Police Service Band and the ceremonial blessing of the last canes by the Sons of God Apostolic Spiritual Baptist Church.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley addresses the event and declares Crop Over 2023 officially open.

Special performances by the Barbados Landship will be followed by a presentation ceremony for outstanding sugar workers and Crop Over Festival stalwarts.

Watch out for a specially commissioned bashment/calypso/ spoken word presentation. Check out the Inter-schools’ Heritage Games (Potta/ Warri) Competition where for the first time, individual school champions will battle for the National titles.

Come and participate in line dancing, historical and genealogy sessions with the Archives Department. Enjoy rich cultural entertainment including Traditional maneuvres by the Barbados Landship Association as well a special Landship interpretation by Danse Nationale Afrique , the Xtreme Folk Group , sticklicking, tuk bands and DJ music.

, the , sticklicking, tuk bands and DJ music. The Chefs’ Corner will feature three top Bajan chefs including vegan aficionado Ann-Marie Leach. Unique twists on the use of molasses, cassava and black belly lamb will available for free sampling.

Come support Barbados’ up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the Millennial Hub and also be entertained with performances by Stiffy, Mighty Bit Bit, the Israel Lovell Drummers , the reigning Scotiabank Junior Monarchs Yahandje and Tae , as well as Kloud 9 .

Come support Barbados’ up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the Millennial Hub and also be entertained with performances by , the reigning Yahandje and , as well as . At 7.30 p.m. we culminate the event with the nostalgic replay of the Road March winners and their hit tunes will take centrestage at the 2023 Vintage Tent. Together on stage for the first time in years will be Cultural ambassadors Gabby, RPB, along with Mighty Grynner, Serenader , Edwin Yearwood, Lil Rick, Blood, Ian Webster, Barry Chandler, Biggie Irie and Madd .

along with , Edwin Yearwood, Ian Webster, Barry Chandler, and . The throwdown of epic hits from 1979 to 2002 will include Cyan Find Me Brudda, Stinging Bees, Mr T, Burn Mr Harding, Leggo I Hand, Spring Garden On Fire, Inez, Obadele, Volcano, Sac Passe, Mash Up & Buy Back, Raggamuffin, and more.

Getting to Hayman’s is no problem!

The Transport Board will provide a consistent bus service to and from Hayman’s Factory on the following routes: