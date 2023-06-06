DEYAL MOVES TO KNIGHT RIDERS, PIERRE MOVES TO KINGS

Mark Deyal has been transferred to the Trinbago Knight Riders from the Saint Lucia Kings. As part of the same deal Khary Pierre will move from the Knight Riders to the Kings.

Deyal, a top order batter, returns to the Knight Riders, his home franchise, after three seasons with the Kings. Deyal has 446 runs at the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a high score of 78.

Left arm spinner Pierre has been with the Knight Riders since 2017 and has been part of a championship winning team three times. He has 40 wickets at an average of 25 in CPL matches.

The complete squads for the 2023 Republic Bank CPL will be announced during the draft show which will take place at the end of June.