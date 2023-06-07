DESPITE CLARITY OFFERED OVER THE WEEKEND, PROTEST PLANNED OVER CHILD PROTECTION BILL

by AirBourne / June 7th, 2023

Using parents’ unfounded concerns over the structure and content of the recently debated child protection bill, a local child and family advocacy group seek to stage a march and rally.

Called “watch out my children” consisting of several parents and other relatives, held a news conference recently during which they shared their plans to march on the 10th.

A member of the Group, UWI Lecturer, speaking for the opposition DLP, again raised concerns over the bill, despite a recently convened gathering at the <em>Graydon Sealy Secondary</em> where it was explained how much of the bill had its basis in the then <span style="text-decoration: underline;">ruling</span> <strong>Democratic Labour Party</strong> whether by signatory or by initiative.

She says they brought their concerns to government and have been promised the draft child protection bill will be reviewed, yet the protest – which is based on a false premise of an alleged Gender-Neutral restroom that never existed – is still set to roll out this weekend.

Meanwhile, Independent Senator, Dr. Kristina Hinds, a talk show host & UWI lecturer feels the new child protection laws are necessary and questions the motives behind the opposition to it. (WITH A HEFTY NOD TO Starcom Network)

