DESPITE CLARITY OFFERED OVER THE WEEKEND, PROTEST PLANNED OVER CHILD PROTECTION BILL

Using parents’ unfounded concerns over the structure and content of the recently debated child protection bill, a local child and family advocacy group seek to stage a march and rally.

Called “watch out my children” consisting of several parents and other relatives, held a news conference recently during which they shared their plans to march on the 10th.

She says they brought their concerns to government and have been promised the draft child protection bill will be reviewed, yet the protest – which is based on a false premise of an alleged Gender-Neutral restroom that never existed – is still set to roll out this weekend.

Meanwhile, Independent Senator, Dr. Kristina Hinds, a talk show host & UWI lecturer feels the new child protection laws are necessary and questions the motives behind the opposition to it.