Corporate Barbadians Celebrate with Sagicor Bank

by AirBourne / June 19th, 2023

Rik Parkhill led the development and execution of the digital bank’s business plan over a two year period. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of Sagicor Bank (Barbados).

Previously, he was the Managing Director & Head, Strategic Advisory of Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc., a company which provides advisory services to corporations and institutional investors across the globe.

Rik served as the Chief Executive Officer of CIBC First Caribbean International Bank from 2011 to 2015. During this period, he was responsible for the restructuring of the bank, which resulted in a turnaround of its operating and financial performance.

He joined Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce “CIBC” in 2008 as Managing Director, Head of Cash Equities. During his tenure, CIBC became recognized as a Canadian leader in equity trading and equity capital markets. Prior to joining CIBC, Rik held several senior executive positions with the TMX Group Limited, including President and Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer. He was instrumental in the successful expansion of TMX Group’s listings and trading businesses outside of Canada.

Rik also serves as a non-executive director on the boards of several public and private companies, including Anaergia, Sagicor Bank Jamaica, and Clariti Strategic Advisors.

