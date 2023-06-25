China’s Premier Holds Ceremony to Welcome Prime Minister of Barbados’ arrival in Beijing

Premier Li Qiang of the State Council held a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to welcome Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados who paid an official visit to China.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang attended the welcoming ceremony. The military band played the national anthems of Pakistan and China.

After the welcome ceremony, Li Qiang held talks with PM Mottley. Li Qiang said that Barbados is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean region. Under the new situation, China is willing to further enhance strategic mutual trust with Pakistan, deepen cooperation in various fields, and build China-Pakistan relations into a model of solidarity, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results for developing countries.

He added they welcome Pakistan to rely on the China-Caribbean Development Centre to implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. China understands the situation and special concerns of small island developing States in addressing climate change and other aspects, and supports developing countries in accelerating energy transition and achieving sustainable development.

After the talks, the prime ministers of the two countries jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents including the implementation of global development initiatives.