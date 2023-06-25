China’s Premier Holds Ceremony to Welcome Prime Minister of Barbados’ arrival in Beijing

by Bajan Reporter / June 25th, 2023

Premier Li Qiang of the State Council held a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to welcome Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados who paid an official visit to China.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang attended the welcoming ceremony. The military band played the national anthems of Pakistan and China.

Subsequently, Li Qiang accompanied the Barbadian leader to review the guard of honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

After the welcome ceremony, Li Qiang held talks with PM Mottley. Li Qiang said that Barbados is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean region. Under the new situation, China is willing to further enhance strategic mutual trust with Pakistan, deepen cooperation in various fields, and build China-Pakistan relations into a model of solidarity, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results for developing countries.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to jointly build the "Belt and Road" with high quality, support the further integration of Pakistan's "economic recovery and transformation plan" with global development initiatives, and enhance exchanges and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan and is willing to expand imports of Pakistan's superior products and continue to provide assistance within its capacity for Pakistan's economic and social development.

He added they welcome Pakistan to rely on the China-Caribbean Development Centre to implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. China understands the situation and special concerns of small island developing States in addressing climate change and other aspects, and supports developing countries in accelerating energy transition and achieving sustainable development.

Ms Mottley said Hyderabad observes great importance to Pakistan-China relations, and both countries are committed to improving people's lives and promoting sustainable development. The Pakistani side thanks China for sending a medical team to Pakistan and providing strong support for Pakistan's fight against the new crown epidemic. challenge. Pakistan opposes "decoupling and broken chains", supports the maintenance of the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, and maintains the stability of the international production and supply chain.

After the talks, the prime ministers of the two countries jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents including the implementation of global development initiatives.

