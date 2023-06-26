CARICOM REACTS TO PASSING OF SIR LLOYD ERSKINE SANDIFORD, FORMER PM OF B’DOS

The Caribbean Community is deeply saddened at the passing of Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford, former Prime Minister of Barbados.

Sir Lloyd’s life was defined by selfless service to his country, as statesman for over three decades, and diplomat. He was an esteemed educator, and is credited with having pioneered significant national post-independence educational initiatives.

His contributions as a Member of CARICOM’s Conference of Heads of Government were characterised by passion and professionalism, and helped to advance the Community’s high aspirations for deeper integration set out in the Grande Anse Declaration and Work Programme for the Integration Movement.

We give thanks for the life of this distinguished son of our Community and extend heartfelt condolences to his widow Lady Angelita Sandiford and other family members, the Government and people of Barbados, and all who mourn his loss.

May his soul rest in peace.