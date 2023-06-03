Barbados Water Authority Mourns the Loss of a Colleague, appeals to public to not spread tragic images

The Barbados Water Authority family is deeply saddened at the tragic passing of one of its own.

Yesterday, Friday, June 2nd one of its water tanker crews in ML 196 is confirmed to have overturned over a steep embankment at Boscobelle, St. Peter. This accident resulted sadly, in the loss of the life of the Tanker Assistant and injury to the Driver.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources and the Authority mourn our deceased colleague and fellow workers within the Water Tanker Unit are receiving counselling at this time. As a result, there will be no tanker service in the field for Friday, June 2nd.

The Barbados Police Service continues its investigation into the accident. On behalf of the deceased’s family and his work family, the Barbados Water Authority is appealing to the public to desist from circulating any pictures taken from the accident scene, especially on social media.

The Barbados Water Authority thanks the public for their sympathy and understanding as it awaits additional official information from the Barbados Police Service pertaining to the accident.