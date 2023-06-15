Barbados Police Service looking for Ria and Malika Goodridge

The Barbados Police Service is asking that Ria and Malika Goodridge, last known address Six Mens. St. Peter to contact the Holetown Magistrates Court, Holetown, St. James.

They should ask for Station Sergeant Phillips or Sergeant McClean at telephone numbers 419-1721 or 419-1727 Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

They can also contact the Holetown Police Station at telephone number 419-1700 and leave their contact numbers or a forwarding address.