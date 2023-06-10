Barbados Community College signs Memorandum of Understanding with Academy Canada

Students and academic staff of the Barbados Community College should be presented with new learning opportunities in Canada in the not-too-distant future.

This after the Eyrie, Howell’s Cross Road, St Michael institution signed a Memorandum of Understand with Academy Canada recently, outlining several areas in which the two will collaborate. However, officials from both campuses stressed the relationship will not be one-sided as opportunities for student and staff exchanges in both directions are being discussed.

She said the agreement will allow both sides to explore opportunities for developing curriculum together to facilitate staff and faculty training by relying heavily on the available technology for video conferencing and online learning.

According to Ms. Lovelady, a key step is seeing where the different programme areas align and apply them in a manner that is mutually beneficial.

Meantime, Registrar of the BCC, Roger Worrell said the signing was a formalization of ongoing discussions with the Newfoundland and Labrador school.

He said the BCC is pleased to have these types of relationships with Canadian educational institutions, which allow the College’s students to move seamlessly.

The senior official noted items like the planned articulation agreement and credit transfers stand both institutions in good stead.

Mr. Worrell explained that specific subject areas in which the two facilities will collaborate have been identified in preliminary discussions, however, the final list will be included in an articulation agreement to ensure the smooth movement of students.