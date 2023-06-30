ATTEMPTED HOME INVASION AT GALL HILL, CH CH

by DevilsAdvocate / June 30th, 2023

Police are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday 29th June 2023 at #1 Hillside Road, Gall Hill, Christ Church. 

CIRCUMSTANCES:

Officers responded to the mentioned residence where a 68-year-old male reported that he was shot during a struggle with an unknown man who had entered his house via the front door, which he had left opened as he sat eating his food.

The assailant reportedly walked through the open door armed with a firearm, there was a struggle and the complainant was shot. The victim was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) via ambulance. Meanwhile, the assailant fled the scene via the said front door.

