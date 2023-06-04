Armed Robbery at Ball Park

About 8:52 last night, a report was made to District B Police Station, Boarded Hall, Christ Church. the caller indicated five patrons were robbed by two men armed with guns while playing recreational golf at an event at the Ball Park Rising Sun, Christ Church.

S U M M A R Y

The victims were playing recreational golf when the two assailants approached them brandishing weapons. They robbed them of various personal possessions and money. They then made off without further incident.

Public Appeal

Police are appealing to all Bajans who may have been present or might have any information, which may assist their investigations into this matter & contact District B Police Station at 437-4311, Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477.