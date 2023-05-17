Women’s Rugby Bajan Pride Dominate Scorpions

On a windy Saturday afternoon (May 13) at the Garrison Savannah, the Bajan Pride women’s team dominated arch-rivals Scorpions in a fast-paced and exciting match. Bajan Pride scored first with a quick try from Marissa Browne.

The combination of Browne and Quintyne proved to be very successful, as they quickly added another try and conversion for Bajan Pride. Danielle Phillips, whose small stature belies her rugby skills, scored another try for the dominant Bajan Pride.

After the restart, Bajan Pride’s Vanya Edwards extended their lead by another five points with a try. Undaunted, Scorpions vigorously fought back: Emilie Trotman scored her second try of the day and Karen Holmes’ successful conversion took their score to 12 points. Bajan Pride were unable to prevent Trotman from scoring her third try shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, the conversion attempt was thwarted.

Bajan Pride’s Danielle Phillips scored another try and Alana Quintyne’s kick was successful. Vanya Edwards put the finishing touch on their victory with her second try, while Marissa Browne’s conversion kick bounced off the goalpost in a spectacular fashion to end the match. Final score Bajan Pride 37–17 Scorpions, despite the hat-trick from Emilie Trotman. This entertaining match evens the score between these two arch-rivals, and the next encounter promises to be just as exciting.