Tilting Axis & Nieuwe Instituut launch the fourth iteration of the Fellowship Open Call

Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis are launching the fourth iteration of the Fellowship program for applicants based in the Caribbean. The initiative aims to foster and support research-based practices and stimulate mutual exchange between the Caribbean region and the Dutch cultural field. Together with the leading partners – Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis – other cultural institutions including Amsterdam Museum, De Appel, Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, and Kunstinstituut Melly will engage with the selected applicant during the Fellowship.

About the Fellowship: This Fellowship focuses on applicants living and working within the Caribbean region offering the space to think through research and practice. The selected applicant will be based in Rotterdam at Nieuwe Instituut and will have access to other partner cultural institutions in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. The Fellowship will be developed through independent research; individual support and interaction with the Research Department team at Nieuwe Instituut; monthly meetings to discuss thematic and methodological aspects of the project; and diverse collaborations with partner institutions.

Applicants are invited to submit a proposal that addresses their current investigations and research interests through the lens of architecture, design and digital culture.

For a video introduction to the Open Call click here.

For Whom?: One researcher, designer, writer, curator, or cultural producer based in the Caribbean region interested in building new links with cultural institutions in the Netherlands, and with an interest in developing their research practice around themes related to architecture, spatial practice, design or digital culture.

Artists who are residents of and based in the following countries can apply:

Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba & Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saba, St. Barthélemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Saint Martin, Sint Martin, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands.

Research Stipend and Travelling to the Netherlands: A total stipend of €12,000 will be granted by Nieuwe Instituut to cover living expenses and in addition to the stipend, Nieuwe Instituut will cover one round-trip airfare from any country within the Caribbean to the Netherlands. Accommodation costs will be reimbursed to the fellow for the period of stay in the Netherlands for a maximum of €800 per month. Stipends may be subject to a withholding tax. The Fellowship might be undertaken partly remotely for applicants who are only able to reside in the Netherlands for 90 days given visa stipulations.

Application process: Applicants for the Fellowship are invited to develop an independent proposal clearly outlining their areas of research/practice while also highlighting their interests in some or all of the partner organisations. The proposal should be content driven and can be based on already existing research or offer new projects. The Fellow is not expected to produce an outcome or finished artwork or product but will be encouraged to publicly present the ongoing research interests whilst in the Netherlands. The research will also be published on an ongoing basis via Nieuwe Instituut and partner institutions’ websites, newsletters, or other publications.

Proposals will be considered by an international committee consisting of the Tilting Axis and Nieuwe Instituut teams along with representatives from the partner institutions including curators, academics, creative practitioners and museum professionals.

Apply: The Open Call for 2024 is available from May 15th, 2023, with a deadline for submission on June 23, 2023. Proposals should be submitted to ta-fellowship@nieuweinstituut.nl with the subject Tilting Axis Fellowship 2024/<surname> <first name>. In order to be considered, proposals should include the following information:

An introductory video of max 3 minutes in which applicants introduce themselves, their initial project idea and what inspired them to apply.

A written proposal of max 1000 words in which applicants detail: A statement of intent that should explain the applicant’s research focus and its methodology, highlighting its connection to architecture, design, or digital culture. The relation between their interests and the hosting partners and institutions. A proposed working calendar with availability to take up the fellowship from February- July 2024.

Relevant documentation of previous work (maximum 10 works), and/or links to audio or video files (maximum 5 minutes) in PDF format with an accompanying caption list.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an online interview with members of the selection committee. Candidates must hold the dates July 4th, 2023 for the interview.

For more information please contact: Annalee Davis at tiltingaxis@gmail.com