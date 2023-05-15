THREE FACING CHARGES RELATED TO ALMOST 95 KILOS OF GANJA

Personnel of the Southern Division’s Criminal Investigations Department arrested and formally charged the following persons for a number of offences, they are:

Tito Maradona Oniel Barrow, 36 years of # 61 Orrefors Drive, Crystal Heights, St James was charged for the offences of:

(1) Possession of cannabis

(2) Trafficking in cannabis

(3) Possession with intent to supply cannabis. This is in relation to 22.40 Kilos of cannabis with an estimated street value of $179, 200.00 Barbados currency.

(4) Possession of four hundred and ninety-four (494) MDMA (ecstasy) tablets with a street value of $9,880.00 Barbados Dollars.

These offences occurred at his residence on the 5th of May 2023.

(5) Importation of three firearms and importation of two hundred rounds of .40 ammunition and one hundred rounds of .9 mm ammunition.

These offences occurred on February 9th 2023, at Freight Handling Services situated at Brighton, Black Rock, St. Michael.

Nicholas Johnathan Gibson 25 years of St. Sylvans Village, St. Joseph was charged for the offences of:

(1) Possession of cannabis

(2) Trafficking in cannabis and

(3) Possession with intent to supply cannabis in relation to 0.79 Kilos with an estimated street value of $6,320.00 which

These offences occurred on 7th of May 2023 while at Whitehall, St Michael.

Gibson was also charged in the District “B” Jurisdiction for the offences of

(1) Trafficking in cocaine

(2) Act preparatory for the purpose of, trafficking in cocaine in relation to 16.35 Kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of $817,500.00.

These offences occured at the Goddard’s Group Ground Handling Services Bond on 2nd of May 2023.

These accused are schedule to appear in the District “A” Court on Monday the 15th May 2023.

FOR DISTRICT “B” COURT

Harvey Joseph Paul Merritt 50 years of Pine Plantation Road, St. Michael and Francis Arneau 42 years of Supers Land, St. Philip were jointly charged with the following offences:

(1) Possession of cannabis

(2) Trafficking in cannabis and

(3) Possession with intent to supply cannabis in relation to 50.45 Kilos of cannabis with an estimated street value of $403,600.00.

These offences occurred on 9th of May 2023 while at #8 Sheraton Park, Christ Church.

These accused made an appearance at the District “B” Court on Monday the 15th May 2023, they are now waiting on final sentencing and remand details.