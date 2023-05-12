The UWI Press launches App

The University of the West Indies Press (UWI Press), the leader in scholarly and academic works on or about the Caribbean, has announced the launch of its app available in the Google Play Store and iOS, or the Apple App Store.

Aimed at deepening the reach of UWI Press in the global marketplace, the app is the newest tool in the Press’s marketing toolkit.

“Various existential pressures, shrinking library and book buying budgets, increased demand for digital access, and COVID-19 have forced publishers worldwide to rethink marketing and selling strategies,” said Christine Randle, Director, UWI Press. “We’ve had to re-think how we engage with our existing and new stakeholders while at the same time growing the enterprise at minimal cost. We focus on maintaining quality books and journals of the highest academic integrity, supporting the output from The University of the West Indies, while keeping our strategic priorities in focus.”

App users can easily create an account and within minutes access the Press’s eBooks and audiobooks. As part of the broader platform, the app links to the website and social media channels of the Press helping to improve participant interface with the Press.

To download the app users may visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and enter Uni. of West Indies Press.