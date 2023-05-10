STORM WATER GRILLE ON RIVER ROAD IN BRIDGETOWN BEING REPAIRED

A crew from the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) will commence repairs to a storm water grille on River Road in The City, which had been covered by a metal sheet for some time.

That section of road will be cordoned off for approximately twenty-one to twenty-eight days to facilitate the repairs and to allow the concrete that will be cast, to cure.

MTWW has been repairing manholes, culverts and drains within The City over the past few months. Earlier this week, a team from Richmond Depot repaired a damaged storm water grille near Nassco Limited on River Road. Work was also done at Bay Street, Broad Street, Marhill Street, Constitution Road and other areas.

MTWW thanks the public for its cooperation and apologizes for any inconvenience.