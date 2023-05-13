St Lucy Man slain in Speightstown, Police mum on death toll so far

A phone tip off was made to the District ‘E’ Police Station on Friday 12th May 2023 around 4:08 pm how a male in his early 20’s was shot, while along the K.N.R Husbands Highway, Speightstown, St. Peter. Officers responded to the area and discovered the unresponsive body of a young male.

He was identified as Ramario Baggio Roach 25 years of Greenidges, St. Lucy. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Medical Doctor, while the body was identified by a family member.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident, to kindly contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) at 419-1730 or 419-1737, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or your nearest Police Station.