Spooner’s Hill Teen Missing: Have you seen Keadon Franklyn?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy. He is Keadon Kishmar Franklyn, 14 years old of Butler’s Avenue, Spooner’s Hill, Saint Michael. He is a student of New Horizons Academy and formerly of Ann Hill School.

DESCRIPTION:

He was last seen wearing a black, short sleeve tee shirt with a gold design on the front, a pair of red, knee length cotton pants and a pair of brown Flojos brand slippers. He left the residence of his Mother, Harriet Holligan on 19th May, 2023 about 8:45 pm and has not returned. He was last seen running along Stadium Road, Saint Michael about 07:00 am on Sunday 21st May 2023.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keadon Kishmar Franklyn is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.