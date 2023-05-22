Spooner’s Hill Teen Missing: Have you seen Keadon Franklyn?

by DevilsAdvocate / May 22nd, 2023

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy. He is Keadon Kishmar Franklyn, 14 years old of Butler’s Avenue, Spooner’s Hill, Saint Michael. He is a student of New Horizons Academy and formerly of Ann Hill School. 

DESCRIPTION:

Keadon is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a dark complexion, and a slim build. The sides of his head is completely shaved with an afro style at the top. He has a round face, dark brown pupils and small eyes. His ears are each pierced once on the ear lobe but he was not wearing any earrings. He has a bulbous nose and full lips. He stutters when he speaks and he walks with a swaying gait. 

He was last seen wearing a black, short sleeve tee shirt with a gold design on the front, a pair of red, knee length cotton pants and a pair of brown Flojos brand slippers. He left the residence of his Mother, Harriet Holligan on 19th May, 2023 about 8:45 pm and has not returned. He was last seen running along Stadium Road, Saint Michael about 07:00 am on Sunday 21st May 2023.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keadon Kishmar Franklyn is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Stephen Griffith Inspector
  • Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag.)
  • The Barbados Police Service
