SPATE OF BURGLARIES BROUGHT TO HEEL, CHARGES TO BE FULLY LAID THIS MORNING

Personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (District ‘C’ & Central) have made a breakthrough into a number of cases and have charged the following persons with a various offences.

DISTRICT ‘C’ STATION AREA:

Jointly charged are: Amir Oladele Blackman 21 years of River Land, St. Phillip and Keenan Zavier Browne 19 years of Four Hill, St. Peter for a case of Robbery and a case of Burglary on the 10th September 2021 and 16th March 2023 respectively.

Blackman has been charged separately with Burglary on 2nd October 2022, Robbery on 17th March 2023.

Browne has been charged separately with Robbery on 3rd March 2023.

DISTRICT ‘A’ STATION AREA:

Browne has been charged separately with Theft of motor car on 5th March 2023 and Theft of motor car on 5th May 2023 respectively.

Blackman has been charged separately that he did use an Imitation Firearm to commit Robbery on 3rd May 2023.

Blackman and Browne have been charged jointly with Robbery and Theft of motor car and contents as well as a laptop value ($3,500.00) property of The State on 3rd May 2023.

Both accused have been schedule to appear in the District ‘A’ and District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court on Monday 22nd May 2023.