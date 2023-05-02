Rugby Barbados Men’s Team gets Bds $4,000.00 boost

In mid-April 2023, Rugby Barbados Treasurer Kevin Carter was pleased to receive a cheque for BDS$ 4,000.00 from new sponsors Rubis Eastern Caribbean SRL, the international energy company that operates several service stations across the island.

Pierre-Olivier Buisson, Operations Director, enthusiastically supports the efforts of the national men’s rugby squad to rise from the metaphorical ashes of the health concerns, including lockdowns, of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Women’s League has also resumed, with the first match of 2023 scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Historic Garrison Savannah. Saturday mornings also see lots of action as the Get Into Rugby sessions have resumed, providing children aged 5 to 12 years old the opportunity to learn rugby in a safe, fun, non-contact format.