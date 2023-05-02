Rugby Barbados Men’s Team gets Bds $4,000.00 boost

by Bajan Reporter / May 2nd, 2023

In mid-April 2023, Rugby Barbados Treasurer Kevin Carter was pleased to receive a cheque for BDS$ 4,000.00 from new sponsors Rubis Eastern Caribbean SRL, the international energy company that operates several service stations across the island.

Pierre-Olivier Buisson, Operations Director, enthusiastically supports the efforts of the national men’s rugby squad to rise from the metaphorical ashes of the health concerns, including lockdowns, of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new kit features the Barbados national colours of ultramarine and gold providing the backdrop for the Rubis “globe” logo in red, green, and white. The Barbados men are training hard to prepare for upcoming international fixtures, including a tour to arch-rivals Trinidad and Tobago soon.

The Women’s League has also resumed, with the first match of 2023 scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Historic Garrison Savannah. Saturday mornings also see lots of action as the Get Into Rugby sessions have resumed, providing children aged 5 to 12 years old the opportunity to learn rugby in a safe, fun, non-contact format.

