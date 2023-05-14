ROAD FATALITY IN EAGLE HALL, EVEN SOCIAL MEDIA SHUNNED TAKING IMAGES

Vehicular collision happened last night along Bank Hall Cross Road, St. Michael, between a motor car (MH180) owned and driven by 61 year old Steve Marquimston Pond from Brandon, St.Michael and a motorcycle (X 8586) driven by 30 year old Omar Antonio Greenidge from Bank Hall, St. MICHAEL.

Officers determined both vehicles were travelling along Bank Hall Cross Road, when they collided.

BOTH DRIVERS RECEIVED INJURIES, THE RIDER OF THE MOTORCYCLE, OMAR GREENIDGE, DIED ON THE SPOT. AND A MEDICAL DOCTOR CONFIRMEED DEATH.

Anyone who can assist us with Information with respect to this investigation, can call the Barbados Police Service at 211, The Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

  • Stephen Griffith – Insp.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
