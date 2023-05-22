People Empowerment Ministry vows Additional support for Safe Zone programme founded by Fabian Sargeant

The Safe Zone Programme has been pledged additional support from Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey due to the fact Barbados needs its young men.

Speaking this weekend at the closing ceremony at St. Leonard’s Boys’ School on Richmond Gap, Minister Humphrey says if Barbados was to lose 64 youngsters to violence and other crime, the country would be losing too.

He says far too often society labels them but when given chances their greatness shows.

The 64 young men were divided into three categories with mentors heading each and a number of different soft skills and disciplines were instilled.

They were presented with their completion certificates by Deputy Permanent Secretary Mark Franklin.