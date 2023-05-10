ORDINARY ANGELS (2023) Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson

May 10th, 2023

Director: Jon GunnWriters: Kelly Fremon Craig, Meg Tilly Stars: Alan Ritchson, Hilary Swank & Nancy Travis

Inspired by the incredible true story of a hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill young daughter.

