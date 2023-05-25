Mortal Kombat 1 – Jean Claude Van Damme

by Bajan Reporter / May 25th, 2023

In Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm's Story Mode returns featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many others. Mortal Kombat 1 will also introduce Kameo Fighters, a unique roster of partner characters that can assist during matches.

A new era has begun. Check out the brutal announcement trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, the next game in the fighting series. Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities. Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 19, 2023. Pre-orders are available on May 19, and PlayStation and Xbox players will receive Beta access, available in August.

https://youtu.be/VIzef_9kk4A

