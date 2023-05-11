Minimum wage raises for DR’s tourism employees.
Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Labor announced their National Wages Committee approved wages for restaurant and hotel works increases that range from 20 to 49%.
Read more in Spanish: Presidency
BREAKING NEWS
Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Labor announced their National Wages Committee approved wages for restaurant and hotel works increases that range from 20 to 49%.
Read more in Spanish: Presidency
Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.