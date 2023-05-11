Minimum wage raises for DR’s tourism employees.

by Bajan Reporter / May 11th, 2023

Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Labor announced their National Wages Committee approved wages for restaurant and hotel works increases that range from 20 to 49%.

Large companies in Santo Domingo's tourism industry will be giving their workers a 15% increase as of 1 June 2023, with minimum wages rising from RD$14,000 to RD$16,100. Another 5% will be added in February 2024, taking the tourism sector minimum wage to RD$16,800.

Large companies in Santo Domingo’s tourism industry will be giving their workers a 15% increase as of 1 June 2023, with minimum wages rising from RD$14,000 to RD$16,100. Another 5% will be added in February 2024, taking the tourism sector minimum wage to RD$16,800.

Read more in Spanish: Presidency

Post Views: 41
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen