I came, I saw, was Conquered by Julian’s Restaurant

Had a very pleasant treat this week when I partook of some fabulous evening fare at Mango Bay, Second Street in Holetown. Was not sure what I would be experiencing, after parking conveniently in a side alcove I sauntered past an array of torches over a shimmering fountain and greeted by a very pleasant yet no nonsense security detail.

Julian’s Restaurant is just over the bridge near the long and serpentine pool, my server for the night was the pleasant and very attentive Donnel.

Started off with a Fisherman’s Stew with soupçons of crab and shrimp, adding nuances yet not so minimal to be felt as essence, it had a delightful broth which I sopped up with my dinner roll.

I almost caved and capped off with a Blueberry Gateaux but quite honestly, I was very delightfully full with the evening’s repast. This is an opportunity you should seize with both arms wide open!

I came to Julian’s Restaurant and saw what it is like, and I was conquered by the quality of their entire panorama of attention and cuisine and definitely plan to return…