I came, I saw, was Conquered by Julian’s Restaurant

by AirBourne / May 18th, 2023

Had a very pleasant treat this week when I partook of some fabulous evening fare at Mango Bay, Second Street in Holetown. Was not sure what I would be experiencing, after parking conveniently in a side alcove I sauntered past an array of torches over a shimmering fountain and greeted by a very pleasant yet no nonsense security detail.

Next time I think I'll be daring and try their vegan options!

Julian’s Restaurant is just over the bridge near the long and serpentine pool, my server for the night was the pleasant and very attentive Donnel.

Mocktails and Cocktails are prepared with equal alacrity by <em>Jamar Jemmott</em>, the evening's courses consider every guest's particular tastes and needs.

Started off with a Fisherman’s Stew with soupçons of crab and shrimp, adding nuances yet not so minimal to be felt as essence, it had a delightful broth which I sopped up with my dinner roll.

I was torn between the <strong>Cajun Seared Seasonal Fish with Aioli Sauce</strong> and the<strong> Blackened Breast of Local Hen</strong> and chose poultry in the end; this was a great choice I was able to savor vegetables barely steamed to be still crisp yet enough tenderness to not be champing down. The potatoes were roasted to the correct level where they were braised and yet can soak up the delightful gravy.

I almost caved and capped off with a Blueberry Gateaux but quite honestly, I was very delightfully full with the evening’s repast. This is an opportunity you should seize with both arms wide open!

I came to Julian’s Restaurant and saw what it is like, and I was conquered by the quality of their entire panorama of attention and cuisine and definitely plan to return…

