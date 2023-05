General Accident Customer Appreciation: McDonald Barrow – Grand Prize winner

Start in hard times, flourish in recovery – the advice from many a business guru, General Accident is testimony to such conditions. Commencing early 2020 from their homes during the pandemic, now they can show gratitude to their loyal policyholders. Dashcams, chamois, mugs and a Grand Prize of 20% discount were offered in their Spin & Win…