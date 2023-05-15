EVR CENTRE OPENS TODAY AT GARFIELD SOBERS SPORTS COMPLEX

by Bajan Reporter / May 15th, 2023

A third Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR) centre will open its doors to the public on Monday, May 15, on the grounds of the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, Wildey, St. Michael. The new centre will operate from Sunday to Saturday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

While the third centre comes on stream, the EVR centres at West Terrace, St. James, and Oistins, Christ Church will close temporarily from Tuesday, May 16, to Monday, June 5. Both will reopen on Tuesday, June 6.

Persons seeking to have their vehicles tagged under the Barbados Licensing Authority’s EVR programme are encouraged to utilize the EVR Centre at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex during this time. A radio frequency identification (<strong>RFID</strong>) tag, an electromagnetic sticker, will be placed on the vehicle’s windshield upon completion of the EVR process.

Persons seeking to have their vehicles tagged under the Barbados Licensing Authority’s EVR programme are encouraged to utilize the EVR Centre at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex during this time. A radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, an electromagnetic sticker, will be placed on the vehicle’s windshield upon completion of the EVR process.

Persons seeking to tag privately-owned vehicles should present the following documents to the EVR centre: a valid form of picture identification (driver’s license, ID Card, or passport), proof of address (utility bill, letter from landlord, or bank/credit union statement), and proof of insurance. No blood nor stool samples or first unborn child yet

The documents required for company-owned vehicles are the company’s documents issued by the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office (CAIPO), proof of insurance, and a list of vehicles owned by the company and their registration numbers.

However, all first-time registrations for private and commercial vehicles should be done first at the Barbados Revenue Authority, before having the vehicle tagged at an EVR centre.

However, all first-time registrations for private and commercial vehicles should be done first at the Barbados Revenue Authority, before having the vehicle tagged at an EVR centre.

While the EVR programme is still in its pilot phase, vehicle owners are encouraged to take advantage of this period by getting their vehicles tagged, thereby “beating” the anticipated rush that may occur when the programme is fully implemented. Abandon hope all ye who enter here, glad for a fossil fuel vehicle, LOL

Post Views: 65
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen