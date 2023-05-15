EVR CENTRE OPENS TODAY AT GARFIELD SOBERS SPORTS COMPLEX

A third Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR) centre will open its doors to the public on Monday, May 15, on the grounds of the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, Wildey, St. Michael. The new centre will operate from Sunday to Saturday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

While the third centre comes on stream, the EVR centres at West Terrace, St. James, and Oistins, Christ Church will close temporarily from Tuesday, May 16, to Monday, June 5. Both will reopen on Tuesday, June 6.

Persons seeking to tag privately-owned vehicles should present the following documents to the EVR centre: a valid form of picture identification (driver's license, ID Card, or passport), proof of address (utility bill, letter from landlord, or bank/credit union statement), and proof of insurance.

The documents required for company-owned vehicles are the company’s documents issued by the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office (CAIPO), proof of insurance, and a list of vehicles owned by the company and their registration numbers.