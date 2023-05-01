Even as Barbados Advocate staff remain uncertain of their future, Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) has a new President

Senior journalist Ryan Broome, who is also a television anchor with the State-owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) now heads the Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM).

He was elected (centre seat, front row) to the post during the Annual General Meeting of BARJAM held on Sunday evening in the Annex of the Nation Publishing Company on Fontabelle, St Michael.

Even though this umbrella body is yet to do anything for plight of employees from Barbados’ oldest periodical, The Advocate. A newspaper plunged into uncertainty when the owner died intestate, or without a will, now the late owner’s children and entities from other subsidiaries dispute the way the spoils are handed out…

Others chosen to sit on the executive included Marlon Madden (Barbados Today), re-elected Treasurer, and Public Relations Consultant Deanzer Roberts re-elected as Public Relations Officer.

Also re-elected as Floor Members were two veteran journalists – Maria Bradshaw of the Nation Publishing and Trevor Thorpe of the CBC.