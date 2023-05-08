CHTA Education Foundation Joins Forces with Grenada’s West Indies School of Hospitality

The CHTA Education Foundation (Education Foundation) announces a new partnership with West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) Grenada to offer training courses to regional hospitality professionals.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), effective February 15, 2023, with WISH formalizes a relationship designed to promote educational collaboration and increase international awareness and goodwill through providing high-quality international educational opportunities for the students of the Caribbean who are eligible to enroll in WISH training programs.

WISH and CHTAEF will collaborate to offer thousands of annual scholarships to Caribbean hospitality workers. These scholarships will allow Caribbean hospitality employees and employers to further their studies in all areas of Hospitality including but not limited to; Service Excellence, Hospitality Management, Marketing, Leadership, Food & Beverage Management, and the Culinary Arts. These scholarships are suitable for hospitality team members at any level and require no academic prerequisite.

Online courses will be provided through the Culinary Institute of America and the eCornell platforms.

To apply for the short courses and certificate programs, visit chtaef.com.

Residents of Grenada must apply through the West Indies School of Hospitality at wishgrenada.com.