CHTA Education Foundation Joins Forces with Grenada’s West Indies School of Hospitality

by Bajan Reporter / May 8th, 2023

The CHTA Education Foundation (Education Foundation) announces a new partnership with West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) Grenada to offer training courses to regional hospitality professionals.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), effective February 15, 2023, with WISH formalizes a relationship designed to promote educational collaboration and increase international awareness and goodwill through providing high-quality international educational opportunities for the students of the Caribbean who are eligible to enroll in WISH training programs.

WISH and CHTAEF will collaborate to offer thousands of annual scholarships to Caribbean hospitality workers. These scholarships will allow Caribbean hospitality employees and employers to further their studies in all areas of Hospitality including but not limited to; Service Excellence, Hospitality Management, Marketing, Leadership, Food & Beverage Management, and the Culinary Arts. These scholarships are suitable for hospitality team members at any level and require no academic prerequisite.

Online courses will be provided through the Culinary Institute of America and the eCornell platforms.

<strong>Karolin Troubetzkoy</strong>, Chair of the CHTA Education Foundation said this new agreement furthers the charity's goal to expand the learning opportunities for Caribbean-based hospitality professionals. "<em>We are thrilled to be able to endorse and offer candidates access to these well-recognized and accredited programs</em>."

Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chair of the CHTA Education Foundation said this new agreement furthers the charity’s goal to expand the learning opportunities for Caribbean-based hospitality professionals. “We are thrilled to be able to endorse and offer candidates access to these well-recognized and accredited programs.”

<strong>Barry Collymore</strong> who is the Founder and Executive Chairman of WISH welcomed the collaboration and spoke about its positive potential impact. "<em>We want to influence the Caribbean hospitality workforce positively. We are providing an unprecedented level of access to some of the world's best hospitality courses and programs. Our aim is threefold: to make the region a more competitive tourism destination; to help our Caribbean businesses become more productive; and to support our hospitality workers with furthering their career and self-development</em>."

Barry Collymore who is the Founder and Executive Chairman of WISH welcomed the collaboration and spoke about its positive potential impact. “We want to influence the Caribbean hospitality workforce positively. We are providing an unprecedented level of access to some of the world’s best hospitality courses and programs. Our aim is threefold: to make the region a more competitive tourism destination; to help our Caribbean businesses become more productive; and to support our hospitality workers with furthering their career and self-development.”

To apply for the short courses and certificate programs, visit chtaef.com.
Residents of Grenada must apply through the West Indies School of Hospitality at wishgrenada.com.

Post Views: 36
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen