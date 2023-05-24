Central Bank of Barbados Recognised for its Polymer Banknotes Public Education Campaign

The Central Bank of Barbados has been lauded for its efforts to educate Barbadians about the new polymer banknotes. The Bank was one of three finalists for “Best New Currency Public Engagement Programme” at the International Association of Currency Affairs’ (IACA) Excellence in Currency Awards in Mexico City earlier this month.

“We are extremely pleased to have received international attention for our public education campaign,” said Novaline Brewster, the Bank’s Chief of Corporate Communications.

“From the start of the banknote redesign project, we recognised that switching to polymer would be a major transition and that we would have to ensure Barbadians were well-prepared for the change. We are proud that our efforts were recognised alongside Canada and the Philippines, which are much larger countries.” The Philippines emerged as the eventual winner.

Brewster revealed that the Bank’s 10-month-long public education campaign included interviews on multiple radio stations; radio, television, and newspaper advertising; training sessions for several businesses; point-of-sale advertising at major supermarkets; and social media. There is also a dedicated webpage on the Central Bank’s website where Barbadians can download booklets, flyers, and posters with the notes’ security features as well as watch videos and read blog articles related to the series.

“Our goal was to reach as many people as possible with information about the new notes and why they were being issued, and the surveys we’ve conducted prove that we were successful. This type of recognition is just icing on the cake.”