BWA Conducting Emergency Repairs in St. Philip

The Barbados Water Authority is today, Monday, May 29th, advising residents and businesses in parts of St. Philip that it is conducting emergency repairs on a large diameter main in the vicinity of Sam Lords Castle.

As a result, customers in Long Bay, Long Bay Development, Seaview, Belair and surrounding areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure.

Water tankers have been deployed to assist.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience this service disruption at Sam Lords Castle, St. Philip may cause…