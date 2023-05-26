Brooklyn, NY record label to record live session of Marie-Claire Giraud’s ” CHASIN’ RAINBOWS”

After discovering Marie-Claire Giraud from her NPR Tiny Desk Contest submission, Brooklyn NY record label Leesta Vall Records, has reached out to the Dominica-born, Bronx-raised Jazz singer, to perform in it’s “Direct-to-Vinyl Live Sessions,” where on May 22nd 2023, she will record her original song “CHASIN’ RAINBOWS.”

“It’s exciting; truly. I am thrilled to be a part of this project and I can’t wait for the 22nd to record this song live for all those who request it. Each one will be its own unique creation.“

The series, which features a number of artists across various genres, works like this. Fans pre-order the song, which the artist then records at the Leesta Vall studio. The live recording is cut in real time to a 7″ lathe cut vinyl record. Instead of digitally duplicating the recording, the artist does a new take each time. This way, the persons who pre-ordered get a unique and personalized version inclusive of a message from the artist.

“We started the Direct to vinyl live sessions program in 2017 with the intention of providing an authentic, one to one experiment between artist and listener. These records are like audio polaroids; they capture music in its truest form, live, in real-time, resulting in a completely unique piece of physical merchandise that the owner can cherish forever,” says Chris Eichlin Artist Relations, Talent Scout, & Social Media Manager.at Leesta Vall.

The singer, who now calls Harlem home, says she wrote the song about never giving up.

“I want to encourage people through the song to never, ever give up on their dreams. Even though we go through storms there is always, always a rainbow.”