Barbadian Leader Signs The Declaration of Mission Barbados With The Social Partnership

Today, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, on behalf of the Government of Barbados, joined with members of the Social Partnership to sign the Declaration of Mission Barbados, during May Day celebrations at the National Botanical Gardens.

With the signing of this Declaration, the Social Partners have agreed to the following mission objectives:

By 2030, become a clean and beautiful large-ocean state, championing sustainable development locally and globally – with the goal of all domestic activities becoming 100% sustainable by 2035. By 2030, transform Barbados into a country of active, involved citizens. All Barbadians will feel empowered and engaged in the social, economic, and cultural development of the country as confident, creative, compassionate and entrepreneurial citizens.

III. By 2030, ensure that every Barbadian has equitable and reliable access to clean water and nutritious food that are affordable.

By 2030, create a society that prioritizes wellness and happiness. Improve public health and safety, leading to a 50% reduction in new cases of non-communicable diseases and a 50% reduction in crime. By 2030, empower and enfranchise all Barbadian workers and families by creating opportunities for ownership and wealth creation that enable Barbadians to take better care of themselves and each other and reduce the rate of poverty by 50. By 2030, transform Barbados to be a high-functioning, resilient society with seamless access to services and meaningful digital inclusion for all Barbadians.

Present and participating in today’s signing were Barbados Workers’ Union General Secretary, Toni Moore, National Union of Public Workers President, Kimberley Agard, Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union, Mary Redman, Barbados Private Sector Association President Trisha Tannis and the Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan.