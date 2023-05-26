26 year old from Fairfield Cross Road is latest missing person

May 26th, 2023

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is 26 year old Ranako Brathwaite from Fairfield Cross Road, Tudor Bridge, St. Michael. 

DESCRIPTION

RANAKO is about 5 feet 9 inches in height, slim built, dark complexion. He also has medium eyes, a small mouth and a large head, and his hair plaited in cornrows.

At the time was wearing a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger polo shirt and a white knee length jeans pants. He frequents the area of Fairfield Cross Road. His girlfriend <strong>Reniqua Cooke</strong> last saw him about 11:30 pm on <strong>Wednesday 24<sup>th</sup> May 2023</strong>.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ranako Brathwaite, is asked to contact the Black
Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest Police Station.

  • Stephen Griffith – Insp.
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer (Ag)
