21 year old missing from Bayfield, St Philip

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Meqeal Jaquan Murray 21 years of Bayfield, St. Phillip.

DESCRIPTION:

Mequeal frequents the Nelson Street, Green Field, St. Michael and Four Roads, St. John areas. He left the residence of his mother Fusstina Murray of Bayfield, St. Philip on Friday 5th May 2023 about 11:00 am to go to Nelson Street. At the time he was wearing a plain white t-shirt, 3 ¼ blue patch jeans, a pair of blue and white Air Max sneakers along with a red Spray Ground haversack. He has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Meqeal Murray, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.