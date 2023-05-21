21 year old missing from Bayfield, St Philip

by DevilsAdvocate / May 15th, 2023

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Meqeal Jaquan Murray 21 years of Bayfield, St. Phillip. 

DESCRIPTION:

Meqeal is about five feet tall, of light brown complexion, oval head, black hair, thick mustache, thick bushy eyebrows, small brown eyes, high forehead, pointed nose, small ears pierced twice. He has a long neck, dropping shoulders, he has a husky voice, pleasant manner and speaks with a Bajan accent.  

Meqeal is about five feet tall, of light brown complexion, oval head, black hair, thick mustache, thick bushy eyebrows, small brown eyes, high forehead, pointed nose, small ears pierced twice. He has a long neck, dropping shoulders, he has a husky voice, pleasant manner and speaks with a Bajan accent.

Mequeal frequents the Nelson Street, Green Field, St. Michael and Four Roads, St. John areas. He left the residence of his mother Fusstina Murray of Bayfield, St. Philip on Friday 5th May 2023 about 11:00 am to go to Nelson Street.  At the time he was wearing a plain white t-shirt, 3 ¼ blue patch jeans, a pair of blue and white Air Max sneakers along with a red Spray Ground haversack. He has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Meqeal Murray, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Stephen Griffith, Inspector
  • Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag.)
  • The Barbados Police Service
Post Views: 112
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen