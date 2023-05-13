13 year old girl from Enterprise, Ch Ch is Missing

by DevilsAdvocate / May 29th, 2023

Police urge Bajans to help locate missing 13 year old Hailey Naomi Taliah Howard from Lower Carters Gap, Enterprise, Christ Church.   

DESCRIPTION:

Hailey is about 4 feet 9 inches tall, slim but shapely. She has a big forehead and is of light skin complexion, she wears her hair in short locks hairstyle, with some orange and bleach. She has a pleasant demeanor.

She was last seen by her uncle, Shane Gravesande 40 years of Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, St. Michael at his residence about 12:25 am on 28th May 2023.  At the time she was wearing a yellow shirt with a design also a blue pants with cuts over the knees.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hailey Naomi Taliah Howard, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Stephen Griffith – Insp.
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer (Ag)
