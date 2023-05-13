13 year old girl from Enterprise, Ch Ch is Missing

Police urge Bajans to help locate missing 13 year old Hailey Naomi Taliah Howard from Lower Carters Gap, Enterprise, Christ Church.

DESCRIPTION:

She was last seen by her uncle, Shane Gravesande 40 years of Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, St. Michael at his residence about 12:25 am on 28th May 2023. At the time she was wearing a yellow shirt with a design also a blue pants with cuts over the knees.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hailey Naomi Taliah Howard, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.