TWO OFFICERS WOUNDED SUBDUING BLADES HILL MENTALLY DISTURBED MAN

About 9:05 last night Saturday 22nd April 2023, a telephone call at the District C Police Station led officers to make a surprise visit to Blades Hill #3, St. Philip.

The report indicated an altercation between a man and the residents of the area was escalating.

Police responded and, on arrival, attempted to subdue the man, whose behaviour was quite erratic. In doing so, one Officer received a stab wound to his upper left shoulder. Police called for back-up, and a response was made by other patrolling units.

Another Officer in one of the responding units was struck by a bottle thrown by the assailant. The assailant was shot by the Police. He received an injury to his lower back. He was taken to QEH by ambulance, and up to the time of reporting, he was receiving medical treatment and is stated in stable condition.

Both Police Officers were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where they were both treated and discharged.