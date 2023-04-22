THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER (2023) Dracula Vs Davos Seaforth?

by Bajan Reporter / April 21st, 2023

Based on a single chapter, the Captain’s Log, from Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 novel Dracula, the story is set aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo – twenty-four unmarked wooden crates – from Carpathia to London. The film will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship. When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was a derelict. There was no trace of the crew.

Stars: Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi & Liam Cunningham

Post Views: 52
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen