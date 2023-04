“SNAG” Ben Milliken, Jaime Camil and Ana Ortiz – Paramount Movies

An Australian lone wolf’s quiet existence is shattered when he learns that the woman he once loved, and thought was dead is alive and held captive by ruthless gangsters. Now, to take on this dangerous criminal organization, he must seek out allies and storm into a world of violence to rescue the love of his life in this gritty, modern day violent fairytale.